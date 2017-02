Olympic champion Usain Bolt collides with Team New Zealand's Olivia Eaton during the mixed 4x100m on the second night of the Nitro Athletics series, which saw six teams of 12 male and 12 female athletes compete in a mixture of old and new events.

The Jamaican led his Bolt All-Stars, which also included Jenna Prandini, Asafa Powell and Natasha Morrison, to victory in 40.63seconds over China (42.35) at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne yesterday.