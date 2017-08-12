Bold Guliyev upsets form book

LONDON • Among the eight sprinters lined up at the start of the world 200 metres final and the 56,000 people in the crowd watching, only one man probably thought Ramil Guliyev would be the winner, and that was the Azerbaijani-born Turk himself.

His faith was fully justified as 20.09 seconds later, he crossed the line ahead of a host of favoured rivals to take the gold medal that had been the property of Usain Bolt since 2009.

Wayde van Niekerk, seeking a 400-200m double, had to settle for silver in 20.11sec, a thousandth of a second ahead of Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

The result was universally acclaimed as a shock, but Guliyev, who became a Turkish citizen in 2011 and was cleared to represent his new country in 2013, was having none of it.

"This is not a shock," he said.

"I have shown my best throughout this competition. I delivered my best race at the right time.

"I was competing against some of the best athletes in the world, so it didn't bother me that the attention was on them. Maybe at the next competition, everyone will look at me instead."

They certainly will and they probably should have been looking a little closer this time.

Those lost years when Guliyev battled with the sport's officials to allow him to run for Turkey took him off the scene. But even when he came back, he was not exactly tearing up trees.

A collection of medals from the Mediterranean Games, the Summer Universiade and the Islamic Solidarity Games did not mark him down for glory, and even his silver at last year's European Championships came when most of the continent's top talent had skipped the event to focus on the Rio Olympics.

However, he reached last year's Olympic final and has shown good form this season, taking gold at the European Team Championships and beating a decent field to win the Paris Diamond League meet.

Perhaps people should have taken more notice of his fine run to win his semi-final heat on Wednesday, but instead the focus was on third-placed van Niekerk - how he had struggled because of his 400m exertions - and on the remarkable exploits of Isaac Makwala.

With all eyes elsewhere, Guliyev ran his own race and earned the ultimate prize.

"I knew I came in the first three but wasn't sure where," he added.

"It's a dream for me and next it's the Olympics, I hope that's possible."

Van Niekerk, meanwhile, said he felt upset and disrespected by rival Makwala, who suggested he was part of a conspiracy that saw the Botswana athlete excluded from the 400m final on Wednesday.

The usually calm van Niekerk was visibly tearful and angry, speaking after taking his 200m silver.

He dismissed Makwala's assertion that athletics world governing body, the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations), had unfairly quarantined him with a sickness bug to pave the way for van Niekerk to take 400m gold.

"It really did upset me a bit because I have always shown him massive respect and for him to mention my name in something fishy, as an IAAF favourite, is unfair," said the South African.

"I've been putting out great performances for the last two years now, so I think I deserve way more respect from my competitors.

"I want to compete and I'm not here to make friends, so I learnt a great lesson, to focus on myself and not letting negative things affect me."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN

