Beach volleyball: World Tour to feature Singapore stop for first time in June

SINGAPORE - Sentosa's Siloso Beach is set to host some of the world's top beach volleyball players in June.

This is when the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour will make a stop in Singapore for the first time, the Volleyball Association of Singapore (VAS) announced in a press conference on Tuesday (Jan 9).

The four-day, US$100,000 (S$133,470) competition will feature 24 teams each in the men's and women's categories. As the host country, Singapore will be allowed to field two men's and two women's pairs for the June 21-24 event.

The FIVB World Tour is a year-long series of volleyball tournaments similar in format to tennis' ATP and WTA Tours. The 41 events this year are broken into five tiers, from one-star (lowest) to five-star respectively. The Singapore stop is a two-star event.

Said VAS president Ang Wei Neng: "Singapore is an island and we have beautiful beaches everywhere, so it's a natural place to play the sport. We hope to bring some of the top players from around the world here to demonstrate the speed and dynamism of beach volleyball."

Pool play will take place over the first two days, with the second round and quarter-finals on June 23 and the semi-finals and finals on June 24. Tickets for each day's action cost $20.

There will also be a range of lifestyle events for fans during the tournament, including music festivals and night parties.