Westbrook nets 10th triple-double

PHILADELPHIA (Pennsylvania) • Never mind that Russell Westbrook and the Thunder were on the road.

After his drive and pinpoint pass to Andre Roberson for the winning basket lifted Oklahoma City to a thrilling, triple-overtime 119-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the guard waved Joel Embiid goodbye.

"I was telling him, 'Go home'," said Westbrook, after registering 27 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists at the Wells Fargo Centre for his 10th triple-double of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season and the 89th of his career.

"He was talking mess when Steve-O (Steven Adams) fouled out, waving to the crowd, which is unnecessary."

The reigning Most Valuable Player might have gotten the last laugh but Embiid was determined to have the last word.

"He told me to go home. And this is my home and I ain't going nowhere," said the 76ers centre.

"They won the game. I give them a lot of credit, and they did a lot of things, but the dude (Westbrook) shot like 10-for-33. I wish I would have shot 33 times."

Embiid had 20 field-goal attempts as he led the Sixers with 34 points while playing a career-high 48 minutes.

POINTS 25.9 REBOUNDS 12.7 ASSISTS 11.3 Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double against the 76ers dating back to the 2013-14 season.

But he could not prevent Philadelphia from falling to their 17th consecutive loss to the Thunder.

Westbrook has relished playing against the 76ers - he is averaging a triple-double against them since the 2013-14 season. And he was decisive yet again.

The game was tied at 117 with 27.2 seconds left before Roberson connected on a lay-up after receiving Westbrook's assist for a two-point lead with 9.6 seconds left.

"I told him, 'If you're open, I'll hit you again,'" he said, referring to the fact that Roberson missed a similar shot with 2.2sec left in the second overtime period.

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony scored 24 points apiece for the Thunder, who improved to 14-14 with their third straight road win.

J.J. Redick scored 19 points for the Sixers and Dario Saric added 16. Ben Simmons had 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

In a wild first overtime, the Sixers went ahead 102-97 only to have the Thunder score five straight to equalise again at 102 with 36.3sec remaining, with Westbrook's driving lay-up tying the game.

"I'm proud of their effort," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "We fought in a great atmosphere."

REUTERS

MILWAUKEE V HOUSTON

Singtel TV Ch110, 10.30am