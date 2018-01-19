Warriors empty Bulls' pen in 14th road win

CHICAGO • Home fans usually do not hang around post-game when the Golden State Warriors come to town.

Klay Thompson scored 38 points and Stephen Curry added 30 to spark the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions to a 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, giving the Warriors a team record-matching 14th consecutive road victory.

Thompson (7) and Curry (6) overwhelmed from three-point range, while Kevin Durant had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

"Winning on the road is great," Curry said. "You see opposing arenas empty out pretty quick."

Golden State outscored Chicago 32-12 in the third quarter to pull away at United Centre, the hosts being led by reserve Nikola Mirotic's 24 points.

Golden State improved to a league-best 37-9 and moved to within two wins shy of matching the all-time NBA record away win streak of 16 games, set by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1971-72 season as part of their overall record 33-game win streak.

"It's not about records," Durant said. "We just want to play good every day. We want to keep getting better, build better habits."

The Warriors could set a team record with a 15th consecutive road victory tomorrow night (Sunday morning, Singapore time) at Houston, match the NBA road win streak record of 16 games on Jan 30 at Utah and possibly break that mark on Feb 2 in Sacramento.

But not all the news from Chicago was good for the Warriors. Rookie Jordan Bell left in a wheelchair with what was later diagnosed as a sprained left ankle. X-rays were negative from more severe damage but an MRI exam was set to take place yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

