Warriors clip rivals' wings again

LOS ANGELES • Despite missing some key performers, the Golden State Warriors had little trouble conquering the Los Angeles Clippers again.

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and handed out 11 assists, and Kevin Durant almost recorded a triple-double, sparking the Warriors to a 133-120 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Clippers on Thursday at Staples Centre.

It was the ninth consecutive time the Warriors defeated the Clippers.

Durant collected 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Warriors (43-7), who won their fifth game in a row and 12th in the past 13 games.

Klay Thompson had 21 points as seven Warriors reached double figures. Andre Iguodala scored 13 points, while Ian Clark and JaVale McGee finished with 11 points apiece.

"I thought we took the fight to them right away," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.



Warriors forward Kevin Durant gets in a shot despite the close attention of Clippers centre DeAndre Jordan. Durant enjoyed his stint at power forward but felt he could have been more aggressive going to the basket in Golden State's 133-120 win at the Staples Centre. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



5 Stephen Curry is the only NBA player to have scored 200 or more three-pointers for five straight seasons.

"We forced turnovers on the first three possessions of the game and that set a good tone for us. And we had a lot of offensive rebounds.

"A lot of long rebounds tonight with all the three-point shooting and we got to a lot of balls and created extra possessions."

Curry's lone three-pointer in the first half allowed him to become the first NBA player to hit 200 or more from long distance in five straight seasons.

Curry has 202 three-pointers this season. He connected on 11 of 23 shots from the floor and three of 10 from three-point range.

Blake Griffin had 31 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers (31-19), who dropped five of their last seven contests. Jamal Crawford added 21 points, Austin Rivers scored 18 and J.J. Redick chipped in with 17.

The Warriors prevailed despite being without Draymond Green (left shoulder contusion), Zaza Pachulia (right rotator cuff strain), Shaun Livingston (back strain) and David West (left thumb fracture).

Durant replaced Green at power forward and distributed the wealth with an outstanding and balanced performance.

"I have not started at (power forward) since college," said the former University of Texas star.

"It was cool tonight. I felt like I could sit back there and survey the offence from the top of the key, make direct passes. I felt good about not having a turnover tonight after seven a couple of games ago. I felt good about that, but I could've been more aggressive getting to the basket."

Clippers point guard Chris Paul missed his seventh game since undergoing surgery on his left thumb on Jan 18. The Clippers are 2-5 without him.

In San Antonio, coach Gregg Popovich tied the league record for most career wins with a single club with the Spurs' 102-86 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

His 1,127 victories with the Spurs tied the mark of former Utah coach Jerry Sloan, who was at the helm of the Jazz from 1988 to 2011 and took them to back-to-back Western Conference titles in 1997 and 1998.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE