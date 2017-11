Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (right) is blocked by Los Angeles Lakers centre Brook Lopez in the only National Basketball Association game on Tuesday as the United States prepares for today's Thanksgiving holiday. Kyle Kuzma (22 points) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21) led the way as hosts Lakers staged a late rally - having been down 83-89 with just six minutes left - to win 103-94 at the Staples Centre in California to improve to 8-10. Denzel Valentine led Chicago with 17 points.



PHOTO: REUTERS