Slingers falter late in loss to HK side

Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions' Patrick Sullivan trying to score while being blocked by Singapore Slingers' Alexander Xavier Allen at the OCBC Arena yesterday. The Asean Basketball League table-topping Slingers slumped to a shock loss yesterday at the hands of the visitors. The 71-73 result was all the more surprising, given that the hosts had held a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter. Slingers centre Justin Howard scored 26 points and pulled down 22 rebounds but could not convert his attempt in the dying seconds, which would have tied the game and sent it into overtime. Lions guard Marcus Elliott led all scorers with 30 points. This was the second regular-season defeat the Slingers have suffered against the Lions, who improve to 7-2 and are second in the standings. The Slingers remain top with a 9-3 record and next face the Malaysia Dragons on Friday in Kuala Lumpur.