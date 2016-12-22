Basketball: Singapore Slingers beat Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions to top ABL

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Slingers avenged their loss to the Eastern Long Lions with a 77-71 victory over the Hong Kong side during their Asean Basketball League (ABL) match at the Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Thursday (Dec 22).

And to make victory extra sweet, the men clad in red kept the Lions at bay with a tight rearguard and spirited play.

A satisfied Slingers head coach Neo Beng Siang said: "I'm pretty happy because (the Slingers) locked down their defence, and even when they were down in the first three quarters, they stayed positive and kept fighting."

Thursday's win was the Slingers' fifth of six ABL games this season, sending the Singapore side to the top of the six-team standings.

The Lions ended the first quarter with a 21-17 lead, with guard Tyler Lamb netting 11 points.

The Slingers fought to close the gap, but 16 turnovers in the first half gave their opponents a 42-36 advantage at half-time.

Steady play from the visitors saw them tie the score 55-55 entering the final 10 minutes, where they stepped up their defensive play to prevail.

Slingers centre Justin Howard was named the Most Valuable Player after the match, with a contribution of 24 points and 22 rebounds.

Still, Slingers assistant coach Michael Johnson said the win did not "take the hurt away from the first game", which the Slingers lost 95-97, but added: "I guess that loss helped us compose ourselves more for this game."

The Slingers posted 27 turnovers to their rivals' 11, and Johnson said the team has to cut down on their high turnover rate.

"We need to make better decisions as a team on the offensive front," he added.

"We were more solid in the second half as we stepped up our defence, and we're very happy to win against a good team like (the Lions)."