Road games help Warriors find winning form

DENVER (Colorado) • The Golden State Warriors hit the road searching for consistency after a tough start to the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

They are heading home with three wins and feeling good after providing the fizz at Pepsi Centre with a 127-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 points and 11 assists, while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson each had 15 points.

The Warriors (7-3) have won three straight against teams with winning records - the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver, and six of their last seven.

The reigning NBA champions averaged 126.7 points on the three-game trip.

"Getting on the road was good for us," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this, especially, that's used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren't defending, we weren't bringing energy.

"I'm really pleased. What a great trip. Three tough teams and obviously, we're rounding into form and turned a corner on this trip."

The Warriors led for most of the game and put it away by the start of the fourth quarter.

"We're starting to put it together on both ends of the floor, we're taking better care of the ball and we're playing better defence," Green said. "It took us a couple of weeks to lock in on it, but I think we've gotten there and we've got to continue to do it."

No Nuggets starter scored in double figures. Denver guard Will Barton had 21 points off the bench.

The Warriors have been guilty of slow starts this season, but took a 36-23 lead after the first quarter.

They were particularly dominant in the third quarter, a period Denver (5-5) had owned in their previous four games, outscoring opponents 146-78. The Warriors outscored the Nuggets 43-21 in that quarter to pull away.

"I think everybody came out with great energy in the second half," Durant said. "We found something in the pick-and-roll and we tried to exploit it."

REUTERS