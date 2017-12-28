Referees missed Durant's late fouls on James: NBA

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Tuesday in its "last two minutes" officiating report that its referees missed three Kevin Durant fouls and another by LeBron James in a controversial finish on Monday.

Defending champions Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-92 in a Christmas rematch of the past three NBA Finals. It also marked the third consecutive year that the teams have played on the holiday.

James complained about being fouled twice by Durant on late drives to the basket that were not whistled as violations, leading to the Warriors taking over the ball and the Cavaliers unable to reach the free-throw line down the stretch.

Durant, according to the league, fouled James twice but was incorrectly not called for a violation, James complaining in vain each time he was fouled.

The first time, the referee review found Durant made forearm contact on James that affected his speed, quickness, balance and rhythm.

The second time, Durant struck the arm and body of James, affecting the Cleveland star's shot, which Durant blocked.

Durant dismissed any notion that he had committed a foul, saying: "He's too big for that. He's too big. That ain't no foul."

The review also said Durant had fouled James seconds earlier when James was ruled to have lost the ball out of bounds.

For James, the league added that he should have been called for a foul on Golden State's Draymond Green with 33 seconds remaining, saying James held the arm and jersey of the Warriors forward, impeding his chance to grab the rebound.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE