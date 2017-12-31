Protest in vain as Thunder's streak ends

OKLAHOMA CITY • Giannis Antetokounmpo caught the inbound pass and turned to size up his defender. He took a quick step to his right, crossing over his left leg towards the baseline as he drove around the Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Heustis and then elevated towards the basket.

The Milwaukee Bucks star muscled on Thunder guard Russell Westbrook just enough for the game-winning dunk with 1.3 seconds left to lift the Bucks to a 97-95 National Basketball Association win on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The play left the Thunder fuming. Antetokounmpo appeared to step out of bounds with his left foot as he drove past Heustis, and Oklahoma City players pointed at the video board above the court.

Antetokounmpo said later he had not seen the play and was not aware at the time that he might have stepped out of bounds.

"Coach trusted me having the ball late and making that play and do what I do best and go to the rim and try to make it happen."

Several Thunder players continued protesting to the officials, though coach Billy Donovan was more circumspect.

"I asked them if they could review it and they said they could not review it," he said. "That's the only explanation I got."

Crew chief Derrick Stafford later told a pool reporter: "There was no whistle blown for the play, so we couldn't review it."

Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Milwaukee (19-15) to their second consecutive win.

Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points for the Thunder (20-16), who had a six-game winning streak snapped.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE