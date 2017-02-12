NBA: Perfect vision gives 4-pointer Green a unique triple-double

MEMPHIS (Tennessee) • In the first quarter on Friday night at FedExForum, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was having so much trouble with his contact lenses that he was seeing double and hoping he would not have to take a shot.

By the end of the night, he was seeing triple-double. Although he scored only four points, he posted a historic triple-double with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals, as the Warriors rolled to a 122-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the National Basketball Association (NBA) to improve to 45-8.

It was the first time a player recorded a triple-double without reaching double digits in points.

"It's pretty amazing to be the only one of something in NBA history, something good," Green said, adding that he had no idea he was close to a triple-double.

"Klay (Thompson) was knocking down shots (game-high 36 points), so I knew the assists were getting up there. But I didn't know where the rebounds and steals were."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was likewise impressed, calling it "as dominant a performance that I've seen from somebody who scored four points".

Kevin Durant scored 24 points with five rebounds and four assists, and Stephen Curry had 18 points and five assists. Andre Iguodala scored a season-best 22 points with four assists off the bench.

The Grizzlies (33-23) never led in the game. They had beaten the Warriors in their two previous meetings this season but there would be no remarkable comeback this time.

The Warriors will next go to Oklahoma City to play Russell Westbrook and the rest of Durant's old team-mates (today, Singapore time). "It's definitely gonna be emotional," Durant said.

REUTERS

