Parker out of play-offs after injuring his knee

SAN ANTONIO • San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Tony Parker has been ruled out of the remainder of the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs with a ruptured quadriceps tendon, the team announced on Thursday.

He had an MRI exam after suffering the injury on Wednesday as the Spurs evened their Western Conference second-round series at 1-1 against the Houston Rockets with a 121-96 victory.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich summarised the status of the 36-year-old Parker in three words on Wednesday night.

"It's not good," Popovich said of Parker, who was carried off the floor by team-mates with 8min 52sec remaining in the contest.

Parker, who scored 18 points, was clutching his left knee as he lay on the floor after missing a short shot. Team-mates and Houston players walked over to console him.

He was carried off by team-mates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray, and did not look up as the crowd chanted his name.

San Antonio's Manu Ginobili said on Wednesday night that Parker was in significant pain.

"It's hard to see him limping and hurting now, and you kind of know we're not going to see him any time soon," the Argentinian said.

"That's a tough blow. We shall see. We don't know."

Parker missed 16 games in the regular season and San Antonio went 12-4. Patty Mills was the primary point guard without Parker and Ginobili served as the lead back-up.

Parker is in his 15th season and has helped the Spurs win five NBA titles.

