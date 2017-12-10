Pacers halt Cavs' 13-game win streak

INDIANAPOLIS (Indiana) • Victor Oladipo could not point to any major reason for his second-half explosion on Friday night.

"I was just going out there being aggressive and trying to make plays," he said after scoring 25 of his 33 points in the final two quarters to help Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-102, snapping their 13-game National Basketball Association winning streak.

Oladipo scored 20 in the third quarter as the Pacers turned a six-point half-time deficit into a three-point lead (89-86) after three quarters. The Pacers (15-11) have now won both meetings with Cleveland (18-8), but Oladipo was not ready to call it a statement win.

"We haven't done anything," he said. "It was just another game that we had to go out there and compete and win. We did a great job playing as a team, working hard and getting a win."

The Pacers, who have now won three in a row, made 15 three-point shots. Oladipo made a career high-tying six of 13 treys. The only real blemish for Oladipo, who had eight rebounds and five assists, was that he went five of 10 from the foul line.

Myles Turner added 15 points for Indiana.



Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo scored 33 points and helped his team beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-102 on Friday . PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



LeBron James paced the Cavaliers with 29 points and also had 10 rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Love added 20 points and seven rebounds and J.R. Smith scored 15 for the Cavs. The 13 wins in a row had equalled the franchise record.

"Streaks are meant to be broken, obviously," James said. "We knew this would be a tough game for us. They're playing extremely well at home. We gave ourselves a chance, and that's all you can ask for.

"Best thing about this league is most of the time you've got another game in less than 24 hours. We definitely have that."

In San Antonio, 40-year-old veteran Manu Ginobili nailed a 26-foot three-pointer with five seconds to play to lift the Spurs to a 105-102 victory over the Boston Celtics.

The game was tied 102-102 after a basket by the Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge with 92 seconds to play.

Two Kyrie Irving misses, an Aldridge turnover and a miss on a three by San Antonio's Rudy Gay that Ginobili scooped up on the baseline with 25 seconds to play set the stage for his game-winner.

"He's one of the best players at the end of quarters I've ever seen," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Argentinian Ginobili.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

OKLAHOMA CITY V MEMPHIS

Singtel TV Ch110, 10am