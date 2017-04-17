NBA: Wizards cast their spell on Hawks, 4th-quarter surge lifts Warriors over Portland

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots a layup as Atlanta Hawks' Taurean Prince (12) and Dennis Schroder (17) look on during the fourth quarter in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Published
4 hours ago

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - John Wall had 32 points and 14 assists as Washington controlled the second half to take a 1-0 lead in the series, beating the Atlanta Hawks 114-107.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and Markieff Morris had 21 points for the Wizards, while Marcin Gortat finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points and Paul Millsap had 19 for the Hawks.

Atlanta made 32 of 39 free throws, but only shot 43.6 per cent from the field, and committed 21 turnovers.

Draymond Green led a defensive surge early in the fourth quarter and backup point guard Ian Clark contributed seven points to a 15-2 flurry as Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of the series with a 121-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The eighth-seeded Trail Blazers never trailed by more than eight points in the first three quarters, and used a three-point play by backup Pat Connaughton in the final seconds of the third period to draw even at 88-all.

