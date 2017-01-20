NBA: Wizards bewitch Knicks, All-Stars lead Cavs and Spurs to wins

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Wall scored 29 points and recorded 13 assists for his 25th double-double of the season, leading the Washington Wizards to a 113-110 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Carmelo Anthony poured in 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points in his first game back from an Achilles injury.

On the day they were named Eastern Conference All-Star starters, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for 47 points in an easy 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns.

James was one rebound shy of a triple-double after scoring 21 points and matching his season-high of 15 assists. Irving scored 26 points as the Cavs won for just the second time in their last five games.

The Suns' Tyson Chandler scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points and passed for nine assists, while Devin Booker had 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Suns.

Kawhi Leonard, who earlier in the evening was announced as a starter for in the NBA All-Star Game, scored 34 points and rookie Dejounte Murray added a career-high 24 as the short-handed San Antonio defeated Denver 118-104.

Tony Parker missed the game because of pain in his left foot. Centre Pau Gasol broke his left ring finger at the lay-up line during pre-game practice, went straight to the San Antonio locker room and did not return.