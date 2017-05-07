NBA: Washington's Oubre suspended for key playoff game

NEW YORK (AFP) - Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jnr was suspended by the NBA on Saturday (May 6) for Sunday's crucial playoff game against Boston after throwing Celtics center Kelly Olynyk to the court.

The violation, which brought Oubre a flagrant foul and ejection, took place with 2:48 into the second quarter of Washington's 116-89 home victory over the Celtics on Thursday.

Oubre's one-game ban without pay was handed down for "charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact" with Olynyk.

Oubre was upset about the illegal screen set by Canadian 7-foter Olynyk, prompting the angry act in a game that produced three ejections and eight technical fouls.

As a result, Oubre will miss game four of Wizards' second-round Eastern Conference best-of-seven series against the Celtics, who lead the matchup 2-1 entering the showdown at Washington.

The winner will meet either Cleveland or Toronto for a berth in next month's NBA Finals.

Oubre, 21, averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds a game for the Wizards this season.