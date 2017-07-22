NBA: Washington Wizards' John Wall puts pen to paper on a new 4-year US$170m extension

Washington (AFP) - Guard John Wall said on Friday he has signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Wizards that multiple media outlets reported was worth US$170 million (S$231 million).

Wall, 26, was eligible to sign a super-maximum contract after being named to the All- NBA (National Basketball Association) Third Team last season.

The extension begins in 2019 and includes a fourth-year player option, ESPN reported.

"Signed my extension," Wall said in a video posted on the Uninterrupted Twitter feed.

"You know where I want to be. I love being in (Washington) DC, love the organisation, love my team-mates, love the amazing fans. Just had to think it out with my family and friends."

Wall, a four-time All-Star, averaged career highs in points (23.1), assists (10.7) and steals (2.0) in 78 games last season, his seventh in the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Wall were the only players to average 20 points and 10 assists last season.

Wall led the Wizards to a 49-33 record last season and the fourth seed placing in the Eastern Conference play-offs.

The Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks in a six-game series before losing to the top-seeded Boston Celtics in a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.