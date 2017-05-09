NBA: Warriors complete series sweep of Jazz

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Published
54 min ago

(REUTERS) - Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Klay Thompson added 21 to help the Golden State Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals with a 121-95 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night (May 8).

The Warriors completed a sweep of the four-game series.

Kevin Durant added 18 points for Golden State, and Draymond Green chipped in 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. JaVale McGee contributed 12 points.

Golden State improved to 8-0 in the postseason after leading wire to wire against Utah.

The Warriors will face the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Houston Rockets series after sweeping a conference semi final for the first time since current National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off format began in 1984.

