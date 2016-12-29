NBA: Warriors bounce back from Christmas Day defeat to beat the Raptors

(AFP) - The Golden State Warriors, stung on Christmas Day in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers, took charge on Wednesday (Dec 28) in a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant posted a double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds and Stephen Curry scored 28 points for the Warriors, who had squandered a double-digit fourth-quarter lead in their 108-109 loss to the Cavs.

"It's huge," Curry said of the bounce-back win.

"Obviously that game (on Sunday) didn't go how we wanted it to."

He said the 22-9 Raptors, second to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, were a "good test" - and the Warriors looked determined to pass it from the start.

Golden State made nine of their first 10 shots en route to a 22-4 lead less than five minutes into the contest.

Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points in Golden State's 42-point first quarter.

Draymond Green scored 14 points and handed out 10 assists for the Warriors, who improved to 28-5.

There were miscues to be sure, notably 20 turnovers by the Warriors.

"It wasn't pretty, but we got it done," Curry said.

The Raptors closed to within 10 points in the third quarter and had narrowed the gap to 114-109 with 3min 1sec to play on a lay-up by DeMarre Carroll.

But Carroll and Terrence Ross were both unable to connect on three-pointers and Curry, fouled after pulling down an offensive rebound, made both free throws with 2:04 remaining to rebuild the Warriors' lead.

While the Raptors saw a seven-game road winning streak end, they also saw a piece of franchise history made as DeMar DeRozan became the club's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Chris Bosh with the 15th of his game-high 29 points.

DeRozan, in his eighth NBA season, finished the night with 10,290 career points, 15 more than Bosh.