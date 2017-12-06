NBA: Utah Jazz's streak ends on a sour note, 4th win on the spin for Toronto Raptors

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - Bradley Beal scored a career-high 51 points as the Washington Wizards trounced the Portland Trail Blazers 106-92 on Tuesday night (Dec 5). Beal made 21 of 37 shots from the field, hitting five-of-12 three-pointers while surpassing his previous career high of 42.

His scoring made up for the absence of John Wall, who missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. Thanks largely to Beal, the Wizards atoned for a 69-116 loss at Utah on Monday night (Dec 4).

Damian Lillard collected 30 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Trail Blazers, who lost their third straight game - all at home. Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points and nine rebounds before leaving with a leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season, finishing with 34 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 17-point deficit with four minutes left in the third quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 100-94.

Utah had its six-game winning streak snapped, while the Thunder recorded their third straight win.

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points for Utah, which led 72-55 at the 4min 13sec mark of the third quarter but scored just 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Not only did the Phoenix Suns lose 113-126 to the Toronto Raptors, but its top scorer, Devin Booker, was carried from the court with 2min 40sec left in the fourth quarter. The initial diagnosis was a strained left adductor.

Booker, who scored a season-best 46 points on Monday in the victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five rebounds against the Raptors.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 points and added 10 assists and six rebounds for the Raptors, who have won four games in a row. The Suns picked up four technical fouls in the game.