NBA: Two-time All-Star Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph arrested on drug charge

Los Angeles (AFP) - Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to supply after a late night disturbance in Los Angeles, reports said on Thursday.

Randolph, 36, was detained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after a crowd gathered at a public housing estate in the gritty Watts neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Randolph, a two-time All Star who joined the Kings on a two-year US$24 million (S$32 million) contract earlier this summer from the Memphis Grizzlies, was detained along with another man.

He was cited for intent to supply because of the large amount of marijuana found at the address, reports said citing law enforcement.

Randolph booked into jail with bail set at US$20,000.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) player, who spent eight years at the Grizzlies, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season.