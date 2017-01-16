NBA: Triple-double No. 12 for James Harden in Rockets rout over Nets

New York (AFP) - James Harden bagged his 12th triple-double of the season as the Houston Rockets routed the Brooklyn Nets 137-112 to end their two-game losing streak in the National Basketball Association on Sunday.

He compiled 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds, completing his triple with three assists in the final quarter as the Rockets pummelled the Nets.

Harden was one of six Houston players to make double figures as the Rockets bounced back from consecutive losses to Minnesota and Memphis.

Eric Gordon drained four three-pointers and led Houston's scoring with 24 points while Trevor Ariza added 23 points.

Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell weighed in with 16 points each while Ryan Anderson added 12.

Trevor Booker led the scoring for the Nets with 18 points while Randy Foye contributed 13.

It was a 10th straight defeat for the Nets, who are now propping up the Eastern Conference standings with a dismal 8-32 record.

Houston's win saw them improve to 32-11, leaving them third in the Western Conference standings behind Golden State and San Antonio.