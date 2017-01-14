NBA: Timberwolves silence the Thunder, Cavaliers rule over the Kings

(REUTERS) -Karl-Anthony Towns had his 10th straight double-double with 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio continued his strong play with 14 points and 14 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 96-86 National Basketball Association win against Oklahoma City.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for Minnesota, who won three games in a row to end a four-game homestand. Making another start in place of injured Zach LaVine, Brandon Rush hit three three-pointers and scored 11 points.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season, the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 in 1967-68.

In Sacramento, Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, Kyle Korver added 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a series of runs by the Sacramento Kings to post a 120-108 victory at the Golden 1 Center.

LeBron James had 16 points and 15 assists, and Cleveland snapped a two-game skid in his annual visit to the city where he made his debut in 2003.