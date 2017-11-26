NBA: Spurs use stingy defence to down Hornets; Sixers too strong for hapless Magic

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 34 points as the San Antonio Spurs completed a two-game National Basketball Association (NBA) regular-season sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a 106-86 win on Saturday.

San Antonio, who improved to 12-7, led by 11 points at half-time and stretched the lead to as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter at the Spectrum Centre arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Spurs defence held the cold-shooting Hornets to just 29 first-half points and 22.2 per cent shooting from the floor.

The Spurs also got 15 points from Rudy Gay, 14 from Kyle Anderson, 11 from Manu Ginobili and 10 from Patty Mills.

The Hornets dropped to 8-11 and have now lost eight of their last 11 games.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 18 points despite missing about five minutes in the third quarter with a bruised left shoulder.

The Hornets also got 12 points each from Frank Kaminsky and Jeremy Lamb, and 10 points and 11 rebounds from Dwight Howard.

Elsewhere, J.J. Redick hit eight three-pointers and scored 29 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the struggling Orlando Magic 130-111 at the Wells Fargo Centre.

Redick drained six three-pointers in the first half and the Sixers never trailed after the first quarter en route to their fifth win in six contests.

Philadelphia (11-7) won despite the absence of starting point guard Ben Simmons, who is out with an elbow injury.

Sixers centre Joel Embiid produced his ninth double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell, in the starting line-up in place of Simmons, also delivered a double-double with 15 points on seven-of-12 shooting and 13 of the Sixers' 34 assists. Dario Saric added 21 points.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for Orlando (8-12), who dropped their eighth game in a row.