NBA: Rockets overturn 15-pt deficit to beat Wizards, Bulls' Butler scores 52 pts against Hornets

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Eric Gordon scored 31 points off the bench and James Harden recorded his third consecutive triple-double as the Houston Rockets overturned a 15-point deficit to record a 101-91 win over the Washington Wizards in the National Basketball Association on Monday.

After combining for 22 points in the third quarter, Gordon and Harden totalled 17 points in the fourth. Gordon shot 11-for-18 in 36 minutes while Harden overcame poor shooting to post 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Houston stretched their winning streak to five games.

Bradley Beal paced the Wizards with 27 points while John Wall added 18 points and 12 assists.

In other NBA games:

Cavaliers 90 Pelicans 82

LeBron James scored 26 points and Channing Frye added 14 off the bench as the Cleveland Cavaliers escaped with victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kevin Love scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds before leaving late in the fourth quarter because he was ill. He shot just five-of-19 from the floor and missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

The Cavs' starting back court of DeAndre Liggins and Jordan McRae combined to shoot just two-of-10 in 34 minutes, and neither appeared in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs shot 37.8 per cent - one of their worst-shooting performances of the season.

Bucks 98 Thunder 94

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and Jabari Parker added 19 as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied late and then held on down the stretch for victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Russell Westbrook scored 30 points to lead the Thunder and finished with seven rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon and John Henson added 12 points each, while Greg Monroe chipped in 15 off the bench.

Jazz 101 Nets 89

Gordon Hayward scored 13 of his 30 points in the third quarter as the Utah Jazz overcame a sluggish start to beat the Brooklyn Nets.

Rodney Hood added eight of his 15 points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter for Utah. Rudy Gobert collected 15 and 16 rebounds for his 24th double-double and Shelvin Mack contributed 15 points.

Trevor Booker led the Nets with 17 points and 15 rebounds. He achieved his 11th double-double of the season by halftime but did not score and had one rebound in the fourth quarter.

Magic 115 Knicks 103

Nikola Vucevic and Elfrid Payton came off the bench to record double-doubles in the Orlando Magic's win over the New York Knicks.

Vucevic scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Payton contributed 13 points and 14 assists for the Magic.

Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 23 points while Serge Ibaka and Aaron Gordon scored 22 points apiece for the Magic.

Carmelo Anthony had 19 points to lead the Knicks, who have lost five successive games. Derrick Rose chipped in with 18 points.

Bulls 118 Hornets 111

Jimmy Butler had 52 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets.

Butler, who was 15-of-24 from the field and 21-of-22 from the free throw line, took over in the final minutes when the Bulls created some distance from the Hornets.

Doug McDermott, starting in place of injured guard Dwyane Wade, scored 11 points for the Bulls, who also got 12 points off the bench by Nikola Mirotic.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 34 points and 11 rebounds to go along with 19 points by Nicolas Batum.