NBA: Robbers swipe ex-Maverick forward Charlie Villanueva's toilet

NEW YORK (AFP) - Former NBA player Charlie Villanueva was upset after discovering that his Dallas home was burglarized on Tuesday, but even angrier to learn robbers had made off with his toilet.

The seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft shared a photo of the missing porcelain piece on Twitter.

"I'm still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house," Villanueva wrote in a Twitter posting Wednesday.

The 33-year-old forward, a New York City native who has played internationally for the Dominican Republic, also said several home appliances were missing.

"I'm still in shock of the things they stole but the one that stand out the most is a toilet...... Bro a toilet, can't get my mind off that. A toilet..... Wow," he tweeted.

Villanueva played for the 2004 US collegiate champion University of Connecticut, jumped to the NBA and played for the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks in an 11-season career.