NBA: Portland Trail Blazers trade Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns' Brandon Knight tears ACL

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee that will require surgery, and he is expected to miss the entire 2017-18 season.

The injury occurred last week while Knight was playing in South Florida.

Following an examination by head team physician Dr Tom Carter, it was determined that surgery was necessary.

The Brooklyn Nets acquired swingman Allen Crabbe from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson.

Crabbe averaged a career-best 10.7 points last season, his fourth season with the Trail Blazers since he was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013 before being traded.

The Toronto Raptors signed guard Lorenzo Brown to a two-way contract.

Brown, 26, averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 63 career National Basketball Association (NBA) games with the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14), Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15) and Phoenix Suns (2015-16).

The Orlando Magic signed second-round draft pick Wesley Iwundu.

Iwundu, who was the 33rd overall selection in the 2017 draft, averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Kansas State University last season.