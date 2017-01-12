NBA: Portland blazes trail past off-target Cavaliers

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - CJ McCollum scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half, and Allen Crabbe came off the bench for 24 points as the Portland Trail Blazers hammered the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-86 at Moda Centre on Wednesday.

McCollum hit the 25-point barrier for the seventh consecutive game, and Crabbe was nine-of-11 from the field as the Trail Blazers (18-23) won a second straight game for the first time since early December.

LeBron James collected 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Kevin Love had 17 points and eight boards for the Cavaliers, who lost for the second straight time and are 2-2 on their six-game road trip.

Cleveland (28-10) shot a season-low 34.1 per cent from the field, including nine-of-30 (30 per cent) from three-point range.