LOS ANGELES (REUTERS/AFP) - The emotion and admiration belonged to 39-year-old Paul Pierce. But the game belonged to his old team, the Boston Celtics, who fired up a club-record 52 three-point attempts in a 107-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Sunday.

The retiring Pierce, making one final appearance as a player in Boston, started and played the first 4min 57sec. He knelt and kissed the leprechaun logo at midcourt and then took the first shot of the game at Boston Garden. It rimmed in and out and he was gone after less than five minutes, all zeroes except for the missed shot.

He re-entered the game with 19.8 seconds left to another major ovation - and drained a three-pointer with 11 seconds left, thus avoiding what would have been his first scoreless game ever in the building (630 games).

Pierce, a 10-time NBA All-Star, played 15 seasons for the Celtics and was the 2008 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in leading Boston to the title.

In other NBA games on Sunday:

Raptors 103 Nets 95

Despite being ill and receiving four stitches after colliding with a camera attached to a stanchion near a basket, Kyle Lowry recorded his ninth career triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95.

Many of Lowry's assists went to Jonas Valanciunas, who led the Raptors with 22 points.

Brook Lopez scored 20 points but shot six of 17 as Brooklyn dropped their eighth straight game and 12th straight at home. The Nets are two losses away from matching the 2010 franchise record for consecutive home losses.

Thunder 105 Trail Blazers 99

Russell Westbrook scored 42 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook hit 16 of 34 from the field to go along with eight assists and four rebounds.

Victor Oladipo added 24 points and 13 boards to help Oklahoma City move to 30-22.