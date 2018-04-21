NBA: Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards claw one back, Bojan Bogdanovic comes up clutch for the Indiana Pacers

(REUTERS) - Khris Middleton had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 as the hosts Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 116-92 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off series on Friday night (April 20).

Eric Bledsoe and Jabari Parker scored 17 apiece and Thon Maker had 14 for Milwaukee, who trail the best-of-seven series 1-2.

The Bucks are seeking their first play-off series win since 2000-01, but they've never won a series after losing their first two games.

Parker, who averaged 12.6 points during the regular season, had been held to two points on one-of-seven shooting over the first two games of the series.

Al Horford finished with 16 points, Greg Monroe scored 15 against his former team and Jayson Tatum had 14 for Boston.

John Wall and Bradley Beal scored 28 points apiece as the Washington Wizards climbed back into its first-round series with a 122-103 home victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Wall added 14 assists for the Wizards, who trail the Raptors 1-2 in the series.

Game 4 is on Sunday in Washington, where the Wizards have won seven straight play-off games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, and Kyle Lowry finished with 19 points for the Raptors, who committed 18 turnovers.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points to lift hosts the Indiana Pacers to a come-from-behind 92-90 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who led by 17 at half-time.

Bogdanovic scored 15 in the fourth quarter as the Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the series, with Game 4 on Sunday in Indianapolis.

He hit 11-of-15 shots, including seven-of-nine three-point attempts.

Cleveland's LeBron James scored 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting and also posted game highs of 12 rebounds and eight assists.