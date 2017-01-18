NBA: Mavs edge Bulls, Spurs and Raptors win

Los Angeles (AFP) - Dallas forward Wesley Matthews drained the go-ahead three-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining on Tuesday as the Mavericks spoiled Chicago guard Dwyane Wade's 35th birthday with a 99-98 National Basketball Association victory over the Bulls.

Wade missed at the buzzer and the Bulls fell to the Mavericks for the second time this season - after absorbing a 25-point defeat last month in Dallas.

Harrison Barnes scored 20 points for the Mavericks, who notched their third straight win.

Dirk Nowitzki, steadily returning to full strength after right Achilles tendon trouble, contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard paced the Spurs with 34 points in a 122-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points for San Antonio, who shook off a shaky start to improve to 32-9, second in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors.

Cory Joseph was the unexpected star for Toronto, starting in place of a resting Kyle Lowry and scoring a career-high 33 points to lead the Raptors to a 119-109 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn.

Lowry, whose 1,487 minutes played this season are the most in the Eastern Conference, did not play for the first time this season.

DeMar DeRozan, named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday, led the Raptors with 36 points and 11 rebounds.

He surpassed 20 points for the 13th straight game and notched his 20th 30-point game of the season.

The Heat sprung a surprise in Miami, withstanding Houston star James Harden's 40-point triple double to upset the Rockets 109-103.

Harden added 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 13th triple-double of the season.

But he also had six turnovers as the Rockets, third in the West, succumbed to a Heat team whose 12-30 record is second-worst in the league.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic scored 21 points with eight rebounds and eight assists as Miami grabbed the win with a 20-3 fourth-quarter scoring run.