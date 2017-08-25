NBA: Manu Ginobili re-signs with the San Antonio Spurs in a 2-year, US$5m deal

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - Manu Ginobili re-signed with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday and it appears he will become the eighth player to spend his entire career with one National Basketball Association (NBA) team and play at least 16 seasons.

The club did not announce terms of the deal, but Ginobili reportedly was re-signed to a two-year deal worth US$5 million (S$6.8 million).

Ginobili will join Tim Duncan and Tony Parker as the third player in Spurs' history to play at least 16 seasons with the same team.

The others are Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, John Stockton, Reggie Miller and John Havlicek.

The 40-year-old appeared in 69 games last season and averaged 7.5 points.

He also shot 39 per cent from the floor in 18.7 minutes per game.

Since making his debut for the Spurs in 2002, Ginobili has averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 992 games.

The Argentinian is also Spurs' all-time leader in three-pointers (1,431), ranks second in steals (1,349) and third in number of games played.

He is a two-time All-Star and also won the league's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2008.

In 213 post-season games, Ginobili has averaged 14.1 points.

Ginobili and LeBron James are the only two players in NBA post-season history with at least 3,000 points and 300 3-pointers.