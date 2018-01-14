NBA: Los Angeles Lakers on a roll, Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams stays hot

(REUTERS) - Julius Randle recorded 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored five of his 19 points in overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers stretched their season-best winning streak to four games with a 107-101 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday (Jan 13).

Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tallied 17 for the Lakers.

Kuzma also collected 10 rebounds as Los Angeles held a 59-39 edge on the boards.

Dennis Smith Jr scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half for Dallas. Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews added 17 points apiece, and Dwight Powell scored 13 on six-of-seven shooting for the Mavericks, who had a modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Clarkson drained a three-pointer for the first points of overtime. He later added a jumper to make it 104-99 with two minutes left, and Dallas managed only two free throws the rest of the way.

Kevin Durant hit a 19-foot jumper with 21.3sec remaining, allowing visiting Golden State to hold off Toronto 127-125 after nearly blowing all of a 27-point half-time lead.

Durant finished with 25 points, while Klay Thompson scored a team-high 26 and Stephen Curry 24 as the Warriors extended their road-winning streak to 12 ahead of a second National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan had 17 of his game-high 42 points in the second-half fightback for the Raptors, who lost for the second time in three games.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds as San Antonio built a big early lead and rolled past visiting Denver 112-80.

Leonard was not in the line-up in the Spurs' previous three games because of a small muscle tear in his left shoulder. He also missed the first 27 contests of the season with a quad injury.

Davis Bertans added 18 points (15 of those in the first half) and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 15 points for the Spurs.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Gary Harris added 18 points. Denver scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Lou Williams continued his torrid scoring spree with a game-high 26 points, helping Los Angeles Clippers complete a back-to-back sweep over Sacramento Kings with a 126-105 victory.

The Clippers' fourth straight win was accomplished without All-Star centre DeAndre Jordan, who sprained his left ankle on Thursday. The injury-enforced absence was the first of Jordan's 10-year career.

Williams followed up his 50-point explosion on Wednesday against Golden State and a 30-point performance on Thursday against the Kings with a seven-for-17 shooting effort that included four three-pointers. Willie Cauley-Stein led Sacramento with 23 points.

John Wall had 23 points and tied a season-high with 16 assists as hosts Washington won back-to-back home games by outlasting Brooklyn 119-113.

Bradley Beal scored 24 points, while centre Marcin Gortat had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards.

Washington escaped Orlando 125-119 after almost blowing a late double-digit lead on Friday night.

This time, the Wizards squandered a 23-point margin before holding on for the victory. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 22 points for the Nets.

Russell Westbrook totalled 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Oklahoma City took control in the fourth quarter and beat Charlotte 101-91.

Westbrook posted his 31st double-double of the season, and the Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak by outscoring the Hornets 28-15 in the fourth quarter.

Paul George added 17 and eight rebounds as the Thunder won despite shooting 40.2 per cent (39-of-97) from the floor and getting seven points from Carmelo Anthony, who missed 11-of-14 shots.

Steven Adams posted his 12th double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Charlotte's Kemba Walker had 19 points.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen hit the go-ahead jumper with 68sec remaining as Chicago edged visiting Detroit 107-105.

Markkanen led the Bulls with 19 points. Reserves Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis added 16 and 15 respectively, while Zach LaVine contributed 14 in his Chicago debut after 11 months out while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Avery Bradley led Detroit with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting, hitting six three-pointers.