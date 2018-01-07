NBA: Los Angeles Clippers have no answer to the Stephen Curry show, Boston Celtics squeeze past Brooklyn Nets

(REUTERS) - Stephen Curry torched the Los Angeles Clippers for a season-high 45 points in less than three quarters on Saturday (Jan 6), leading the Golden State Warriors to a 121-105 rout at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Curry connected on 11-of-21 field-goal attempts, eight-of-16 three-point attempts and 15-of-16 free throws, as Golden State earned its fourth straight win and its sixth victory in seven games.

He also grabbed six rebounds and came up with three steals in 30 minutes.

Klay Thompson and David West added 10 points for the Warriors, while Draymond Green had nine points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Lou Williams came in off the bench and tossed in 23 points to lead the Clippers while DeAndre Jordan collected 15 points and 11 rebounds and Blake Griffin scored five points in 10 minutes before leaving with a concussion.

Rookie Jayson Tatum scored the final five points for Boston, which overcame a difficult shooting performance to eke out a 87-85 victory over Brooklyn.

Tatum scored half of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Boston win its sixth straight and beat the Nets for the eighth consecutive time.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 21 points but shot eight-of-22 from the field.

Tatum recorded a career-best six blocked shots as Boston had 13 blocks while playing without centre Al Horford (sore left calf). Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points for the Nets.

Tobias Harris fired in 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds, and Detroit held on for a home 108-101 victory over Houston.

Dwight Buycks scored a career-high 16 points as the Pistons bounced back from a 36-point loss at Philadelphia on Friday while Ish Smith tossed in 17 points for the Pistons.

Detroit centre Andre Drummond, the league's second-leading rebounder, sat out for the second time in three games due to a rib contusion.

The Rockets fell to 1-2 since star guard James Harden was sidelined by a hamstring strain, and they have lost seven of their past nine. Chris Paul led Houston with 16 points, 13 assists and added seven rebounds.

After missing four games with a sore right knee, Victor Oladipo showed no signs of rustiness in scoring 23 points in 23 minutes to lead Indiana to a 125-86 rout of visiting Chicago.

Oladipo, who hit nine-of-11 shots, also had nine assists, five steals and six rebounds as the Pacers snapped a five-game losing streak.

Domantas Sabonis scored 22 on nine-of-12 shooting off the bench for Indiana.

The Bulls, who beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-124 on Friday night, looked like a tired team on the second night of back-to-back games, making just 30-of-80 shots (37.5 per cent).

Bobby Portis came off the bench to lead Chicago with 15 points.

Isaiah Thomas returned to the starting line-up and scored 19 points as Cleveland outlasted Orlando 131-127.

LeBron James finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists with six steals. Kevin Love also had a big game with 27 points.

Cleveland, who are third in the Eastern Conference, won for just the second time in six games.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 30 points while Elfrid Payton scored 20 and Evan Fournier added 18.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 of his 34 points in the second half as Milwaukee overcame a slow start and earned a 110-103 victory over hosts Washington.

The Bucks hadn't won in their past six visits to the nation's capital.

Eric Bledsoe finished with 21 points for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton had 20. Antetokounmpo, who had 12 rebounds, and John Henson (11 points, 11 rebounds) finished with double-doubles.

Bradley Beal's 20 points led the Wizards while Marcin Gortat had 17 points and John Wall contributed 16 points and 16 assists. Markieff Morris also amassed 14 points and 10 rebounds for Washington.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Minnesota continued its dominance of New Orleans with a 116-98 win.

The Timberwolves won the two previous meetings in November, both of which were played in New Orleans, by scores of 108-94 and 120-102.

The visiting Pelicans had won their last three road games by a combined 39 points.

Jimmy Butler matched Towns' 21 points and added eight assists as six Minnesota players scored in double figures. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points, Taj Gibson had 15, Gorgui Dieng came off the bench to score 14 and Tyus Jones had 10.