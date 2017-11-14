NBA: LeBron James rises to the fore for Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors shrug off Stephen Curry absence to down Orlando Magic

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - LeBron James had 23 points and came one rebound short of a triple-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers stormed back from a 24-point deficit to defeat the hosts New York Knicks 104-101 on Monday night (Nov 13) at Madison Square Garden.

James hit a step-back, 27-foot three-pointer to put the Cavs up by three with 1min 23sec left in the game, the final dagger in an unanswered eight-point Cleveland run to complete a rousing comeback.

James finished with 12 assists and nine rebounds, and Kyle Korver added 21 points for the Cavs.

New York led by as much as 24 points in the third quarter before heading into the fourth up by 15 and still led by double figures with 6min 53sec remaining.

Cleveland put on the defensive clamps late, though, and the Cavs hit four three-pointers in the last 4min 35sec, including two by Korver, to upend the previously hot Knicks.

Golden State went on a trademark third-quarter surge to defeat Orlando Magic 110-100 for its seventh straight win.

Curry sat out with a right thigh contusion, and his replacement, Shaun Livingston, rose to the challenge with 16 points and six assists.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Draymond Green had 20 points.

Joel Embiid scored 32 points, and Robert Covington added 31, including two key fourth-quarter three-pointers, as Philadelphia 76ers beat Los Angeles Clippers 109-105 to end a two-game losing streak.

Ben Simmons added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Embiid had a game-high 16 boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and collected 13 rebounds while Jimmy Butler added 21 points and 10 assists to help Minnesota Timberwolves overwhelm Utah Jazz 109-98.

Taj Gibson also finished with a double-double for Minnesota, adding 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jeff Teague chipped in 22 points.

John Wall scored 21 points and continued his torrid three-point shooting against Sacramento as Washington won its third consecutive game with a 110-92 victory over the Kings.

Marcin Gortat had 18 and Otto Porter 15 for the Wizards, who matched their longest winning streak of the season and closed their four-game home stand at 3-1.

Washington opened the season 3-0, but lost five-of-seven games, including a loss to the one-win Dallas Mavericks on Nov 7.

John Henson scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and Milwaukee rallied down the stretch for the 110-103 win over Memphis.

Tyreke Evans scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies, but Memphis couldn't hold off the Bucks, who won its third straight.

Darius Miller hit four three-pointers in the final 5min 45sec and scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth-quarter run to lift New Orleans to the 106-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Guard E'Twaun Moore was the Pelicans' leading scorer with 24 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points in 25 minutes off the bench and Corey Brewer and Kyle Kuzma combined for 13 points in the fourth quarter to lift Los Angeles past Phoenix Suns in a 100-93 win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 points and Brook Lopez added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who ended a three-game losing streak in a game where neither team had a double-digit lead until 2min 30sec remained.

Jusuf Nurkic and C.J. McCollum scored 17 points apiece and Damian Lillard chipped in 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals to lead Portland Trail Blazers past Denver Nuggets in a 101-97 win.

Portland shot a season-best 52.1 per cent from the field and held Denver to a season-low 35.7 per cent. It was the poorest shooting game by a Portland opponent all season.