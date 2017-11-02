NBA: LeBron happy after Cavs clear-the-air meeting

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James said on Wednesday (Nov 1) the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to relaunch their season after a clear-the-air meeting to address their faltering start to the campaign.

The Cavs met on Tuesday to discuss a shaky opening to the 2017-2018 season which has seen them slump to three straight defeats with a defensive record that is one of the worst in the league.

James, however, believes Tuesday's team meeting can help turn around the Cavs' fortunes as they aim to move up from 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

"It was needed and we're receptive, and the best thing about it is guys got out everything that they wanted to, even with it being early in the season," James said after a morning shootaround.

"It was good, so, see how it translates on the floor too.

"Everything happens for a reason. I'm excited about what the future holds."

The Cavaliers have constructed a new-look roster this season following the departure of Kyrie Irving.

However, the new arrivals including Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Jeff Green and Dwyane Wade have struggled to gel convincingly.

Compounding their problems is the fact that James missed a large part of pre-season training camp with injury. New arrival Isaiah Thomas is also working his way back from a hip problem.

James said he was uncertain whether pre-season preparations were responsible for the dip in form but described his personal experience of training camp as the "worst" of his career.

"I didn't get an opportunity to do the things that I like to do and with the summer that I had, I kind of had a setback," James said.

"I'm not sure. The season started earlier, everyone was off-rhythm for a little bit. But we're into it now.

"Training camp has always been like my favorite point in the season. It sounds weird, but to be able to get back into it, get the team going, having that camaraderie, getting back on the floor, getting that system back in place," James said.

"For me to be in and out and much more out than in and to be able to implement what I do, especially with seven new guys, that kind of hurt."

While the Cavaliers have struggled in the East, the Golden State Warriors have also stumbled in the West, although they have stabilised after losing two out of their opening three games.

James said rival teams were working to narrow the gap between the two sides who faced each other in three straight NBA Finals in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"Every team is just trying to put themselves in a position to compete with Golden State in the West and us in the East," he said.