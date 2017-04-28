NBA: Knicks centre Noah undergoes right shoulder surgery

NEW YORK (AFP) - New York Knicks starting center Joakim Noah has undergone surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn rotator cuff, the NBA team announced on Thursday (April 27) morning.

The Knicks did not establish a timetable for his return in posting the news on their Twitter feed, but Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek has said the expected rehabilitation process should last five months, which would see him recovered in time for 2017-18 pre-season training camp.

Dr David Altchek performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, the team said.

Noah, 32, averaged only 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 46 games this season, his first campaign under a four-year contract worth US$72 million (S$100 million).

Noah has missed 89 games over the past two seasons, playing in only 29 last season for Chicago due to shoulder surgery while missing 36 games this season, having been sidelined since February following knee surgery.

He had been expected to return in late March but was suspended 20 games for a positive doping test for a performance-enhancing substance, sitting out the first eight games of that ban to conclude this past season.

Noah will be banned for the first 12 games for which he is healthy to start next season.