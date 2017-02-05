NBA: Kings topple Warriors as coach Kerr is ejected, James hits 28,000-point milestone in Cavs' win

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Sacramento Kings stunned the Golden State Warriors 109-106 in overtime on Saturday, to snap a 13-game skid against their National Basketball Association league-leading Western Conference rivals.

Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in the extra period and also contributed 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Matt Barnes produced a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds, as Sacramento handed the Warriors their eighth defeat of the season against 43 victories.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 35 points and nine assists.

He made eight three-pointers, but in the waning seconds of overtime missed two contested lay-ups that could have given the Warriors the lead.

After Darren Collison's two free throws with 2.5 seconds left gave the Kings a 109-106 lead, the Warriors had one more chance.

Draymond Green, wide open for a three-pointer at the top of the arc, bounced one off the rim.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not around to see it. He erupted in anger in the third quarter when Green was handed a technical on the heels of a personal foul call against team-mate Kevon Looney.

Kerr stormed toward mid-court, where assistant coach Mike Brown held him back, but he was thrown out of the game.

The episode ratcheted up the intensity, but the Warriors couldn't find their usual offensive flow.

All-Star Kevin Durant endured a difficult shooting night, connecting on just two of 10 from the floor and finishing with only 10 points.

Klay Thompson scored 26 and Green, who left the game briefly with a right knee contusion, finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"We got what we deserved, before I was tossed and after," Kerr said. "It was one of the worst games we've played all season. We had no purpose, the ball didn't move... I didn't even recognise our team out there tonight.

"Maybe we were due for one." .

LeBron James scored 32 points and handed out 10 assists to lead the reigning champions Cleveland Cavaliers to a 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The 32-year-old took his career total points to 28,020, becoming the youngest player to score 28,000.

James connected on 12 of 20 shots and directed the offence with team-mate Kyrie Irving sidelined by sore quadriceps.

Stand-in DeAndre Liggins scored five points without any assists, while Kay Felder added four points and three assists backing him up.

"It's hard (playing without Irving), but guys have to step up," James said. "Kyrie is more than just a playmaker or a scorer. He is one of our leaders.

"D Ligs (Liggins) and Kay (Felder) did as good as they could do," James added. "They made some mistakes, but as veterans we have to pick them up."

It was a milestone night for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as well.

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker scored 18 points each, combining to make 13 of 14 of their shots from the floor in a 121-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets that put Popovich atop the list of coaching wins with one club.

Popovich, in his 21st season at the helm in San Antonio, notched his 1,128th win, moving past former Utah coach Jerry Sloan.

Legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach is third on the list with 795.

"Growing up, Jerry Sloan was one of the big names, watching the (NBA) Finals and stuff like that," Parker said. "To have Pop up there, he's going to keep it going. It looks like he's not getting tired at all. He's not going to stop any time soon."

Parker and Ginobili are displaying some impressive longevity themselves.

Popovich wasn't surprised at the energy provided off the bench by 39-year-old Ginobili.

"You can't make someone that's competitive non-competitive," Popovich said. "You can't extract that juice from them."

Parker, 34, said staying productive was a matter of adjusting. "It's a different stage in your career," he said. "I try to do the best I can with the guys around me."