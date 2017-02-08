NBA: Kings' DeMarcus Cousins hit with one-game ban and US$25,000 fine

NEW YORK (AFP) - Sacramento Kings centre DeMarcus Cousins was suspended one game without pay on Tuesday for accumulating his 16th technical foul of the season and fined US$25,000 (S$35,500) for inappropriate conduct in a separate incident.

NBA rules stipulate a one-game ban for any player or coach after a 16th technical foul in a season. For every two additional technical fouls this season, Cousins will be suspended for an additional game.

He received his latest technical foul with 1.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Sacramento's 112-107 loss to the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Cousins, who ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring with 27.9 points a game and 11th in rebounds with 10.7 per contest, will miss the Kings' home game against Boston on Wednesday.

The fine was imposed for Cousins making an inappropriate statement and gesture after leaving the court following Sacramento's 109-106 overtime home victory over Golden State last Saturday.