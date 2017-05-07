NBA: Kevin Durant propels Golden State Warriors past Utah Jazz

Los Angeles (AFP) - Kevin Durant scored 38 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a determined Utah effort to down the Jazz 102-91 on Saturday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff series.

The Warriors will try to close out the best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series in Game Four on Monday in Salt Lake City.

The Warriors got off to another fast start, leading by 10 after the first quarter. But the Jazz, fuelled by a standout performance from centre Rudy Gobert, responded.

They seized the lead for the first time when they went up 48-47 in the second period, and led 50-49 at halftime.

The hosts stretched their lead to as many as nine in the third quarter before the Warriors reasserted themselves.

Durant did the heavy lifting as Stephen Curry connected on just six of 20 shots en route to 23 points and Klay Thompson made just one basket in scoring six points.

Gobert finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who were led by Gordon Hayward's 29 points but still find themselves one defeat away from elimination.