NBA: Kawhi Leonard inspires Spurs to thumping win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Kawhi Leonard poured in 31 points in just three quarters of play, and four of San Antonio's starters scored in double figures as the Spurs demolished the Los Angeles Lakers 134-94 in a National Basketball Association game at the AT&T Center on Thursday.

San Antonio's total was a season-high, as were the 72 points scored by the Spurs in the first half and the 40-point margin of victory.

Pau Gasol added 22 points for San Antonio, while LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker added 13 each, all in just three quarters of the lopsided game.

The Spurs also got 12 points from Jonathon Simmons, 10 from Dejounte Murray and a game-high 12 rebounds from Dewayne Dedmon.

All 13 players who took the floor for San Antonio scored, and the Spurs (31-8) outshot Los Angeles 60.5 per cent to 41.2 per cent.

The Lakers (15-28) were led by Julius Randle's 22 points, but the rest of their starters managed just 20 points in all.