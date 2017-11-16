NBA: Joel Embiid delivers his best big man performance against LA Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers maintain hex over Charlotte Hornets

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - Joel Embiid recorded career highs with 46 points, seven blocks and seven assists, and Ben Simmons added 18 points and 10 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-109 on Wednesday night (Nov 15).

Philadelphia won its second straight and concluded a five-game road trip with three wins and two losses. Robert Covington scored 12 points and J.J. Redick added 11.

Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five contests. Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma established career-high totals with 26 and 24 points respectively for the Lakers.

Los Angeles was an eye-popping three-for-27 from beyond the arc. Embiid established the career high in points on 14-for-20 shooting from the field, 16-for-19 from the foul line and added 15 rebounds.

His previous high was 33 points against Brooklyn on Dec 18, 2016.

LeBron James scored 31 points and Cleveland Cavaliers continued its mastery of Charlotte Hornets with a 115-107 win.

The Cavaliers have won their past seven meetings and 11 of the last 12.

James has a career record of 44-6 over the Hornets in his 15 seasons in the NBA (National Basketball Association). Cleveland also got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Kevin Love.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led the Hornets with 22 points and Kemba Walker scored 20. Nicolas Batum finished with 16 in his first game of the season after missing the first 12 because of elbow surgery as Charlotte dropped its fifth straight.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season, and Jeff Teague added 16 points and six assists as Minnesota Timberwolves defeated San Antonio Spurs 98-86.

Nemanja Bjelica added 11 points off the Timberwolves' bench. They outscored the Spurs' reserves 29-26 and keyed a second-quarter run to give Minnesota the lead after a sluggish start.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, who had won five of their previous six games. Pau Gasol added 13 points as the Spurs continue without injured Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker.

John Wall provided 27 points and Bradley Beal added 26 to lead Washington Wizards over Miami Heat 102-93.

Washington made 29 of 31 from the free-throw line, breaking a string of five consecutive losses to the Heat.

Miami made 16-of-19 free throws. Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Heat. It was his third 20-plus rebound game of the season. Goran Dragic (21 points) and Dion Waiters (19) led Miami in scoring.

Eric Bledsoe scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including four in the final minute, as Milwaukee Bucks won its fourth straight in a 99-95 win over the Detroit Pistons. Bledsoe added six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks.

All five Bucks starters scored in double figures, led by 27 from Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21. Avery Bradley scored 28 points to pace the Pistons, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

Darren Collison scored a season-high 30 points as Indiana Pacers held on to defeat Memphis Grizzlies 116-113.

Victor Oladipo had 21 points with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Indiana. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points and Domantas Sabonis contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench for the Pacers.

Pao Gasol finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and five assists for the Grizzlies. Tyreke Evans contributed 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and Chandler Parsons scored 13 for Memphis.

DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter and Toronto placed six other players in double figures in a 125-116 defeat of New Orleans Pelicans.

The Raptors won their sixth consecutive game over the Pelicans. Toronto also has defeated New Orleans in 14 of its last 17 meetings.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points for the Raptors. The Pelicans were led by DeMarcus Cousins with 25 points and Anthony Davis with 19.

Tim Hardaway Jr had 26 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as New York Knicks rallied to defeat Utah Jazz 106-101.

Two days after squandering a 23-point lead to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks came back from a 12-point deficit against a Jazz squad missing its top post player in injured Rudy Gobert.

Hardaway had 10 points in the fourth quarter. Rodney Hood scored 27 points to lead the Jazz, who have lost for the fifth time in the last six games.

Hood has been consistent in his new sixth-man role, with at least 16 points and three three-pointers in each of his last three games.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and eight assists, and Dewayne Dedmon scored a career-high 20 points to go with 14 rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks handed the Sacramento Kings its 11th straight loss in Atlanta with a 126-80 victory.

It was the largest victory margin for Atlanta since a 141-97 victory over Detroit in March 1994.

The Hawks, who have lost their first four home games, shot 63.3 per cent overall and made 16 of 32 three-point attempts.

Zach Randolph scored 16 points and George Hill had 12 points as the Kings lost their eighth straight road game after winning their first away game from Sacramento this season. The Kings have lost 16 of the past 18 games against Atlanta.

Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Shabazz Napier combined for 69 points as Portland Trail Blazers defeated Orlando Magic 99-94.

Lillard scored 26 points, McCollum 24 and Napier a season-high 19 for the Trail Blazers. He also had a season-high 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Napier came off the bench to go five-of-five from three-point range. Evan Fournier scored 22 points for the Magic, who finished their road trip 1-3.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists as Oklahoma City Thunder won its third straight game with a 92-79 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Carmelo Anthony added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who led 58-34 at halftime. Rookie Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 16 points and six rebounds.

Chicago scored only seven points in the first quarter - one from tying a franchise record for fewest points in a quarter - while committing five turnovers.