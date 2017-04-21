NBA: Jazz centre Rudy Gobert ruled out of Game Three against Clippers

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Utah Jazz will again be without star centre Rudy Gobert on Friday (Saturday morning, Singapore time) when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Three of their National Basketball Association (NBA) first-round play-off series.

The French big man, dubbed the "Stifle Tower" for his defensive prowess, hyperextended his left knee early in Utah's Game One victory over the Clippers.

Without him for Game Two, the Jazz gave up 60 points in the paint, falling 91-99 in Los Angeles.

The team confirmed in their injury report that Gobert was out for Friday's game.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said Thursday that Gobert was "getting better every day" but he said the team wouldn't try to rush him back.

"We've been conservative all year in the sense that we're never going to encourage any player... to do something to put himself in a situation by playing that could compromise his long-term health," Snyder told the Deseret News.

Gobert was hurt when he banged knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

Power forward Derrick Favors will again move to centre with Gobert on the sidelines.

But Snyder admitted the Jazz had no way to "replicate" Gobert, the first player in club history to have 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocked shots in a single season.