NBA: LeBron James sparks Cleveland Cavaliers to win over Washington Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James posted his fourth triple-double in five games with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists as the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Washington Wizards 106-99 in the National Basketball Association on Sunday (Dec 17).

Kevin Love scored a team-high 25 points, while Jeff Green had 15 points for the Cavaliers who have won 18 of 19, including the past five NBA games.

The Eastern Conference giants engaged in a hard-fought battle as the teams were tied at the end of the second and third quarters.

James's three-pointer early in the fourth quarter put the Cavaliers in front for good and sparked an 8-0 run.

Green's three-point play capped the surge as Cleveland led 95-89 with 6min 55sec remaining.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points for the Wizards, who had won two in a row.

John Wall had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Washington made 12 three-pointers but finished nine of 16 on free throws.

Elsewhere in Toronto, DeMar DeRozan led a balanced attack with 21 points as the Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings 108-93. The Raptors also beat the Kings last Sunday in Sacramento.