NBA: James Harden to sit out for at least 2 weeks with hamstring injury

HOUSTON (AFP) - Houston Rockets star James Harden will be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury, the National Basketball Association team announced on Monday (Jan 2).

The Rockets said Harden suffered a grade two strain of his left hamstring in the 148-142 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Harden scored 40 points before leaving late in the fourth quarter of that game.

He is averaging 32 points, nine assists, five rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Rockets (26-9), who have been struggling of late, losing five of their last six games.

The team said doctors would re-evaluate Harden's injury in two weeks.