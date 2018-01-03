NBA: Isaiah Thomas scores 17 points in debut for Cleveland Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James dropped in 24 points and two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Isaiah Thomas made his Cleveland debut as the Cavaliers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110 on Tuesday (Jan 2) night.

The Cavaliers had five players in double figures including Thomas who showed flashes of his offensive skill in a long-awaited return to NBA action following injuries to his hip and shoulder.

The guard tallied 17 points in 19 minutes of play.

"It was great see him get his first basket and go from there," James said of Thomas. "He is a spark and the jump we needed on our team right now."

James also had seven assists and four steals while starters Kevin Love (19) and Jae Crowder (17) scored in double figures for the Cavaliers in the win.

Dwyane Wade came off the bench to score 15 points.

Thomas was traded by the Boston Celtics along with Crowder, Ante Zizic and two draft picks to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving in the offseason.

Thomas' last game was May 19, Game Two of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavs. He played hurt through the first two rounds of the playoffs, then was furious that Boston traded him.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said earlier that Thomas would play restricted minutes on Tuesday.

Even though the Cavaliers' next game is against the Celtics on Wednesday, Thomas already said he will not face his old teammates just yet.

"I can wait until February," Thomas said when announcing his return. "I think we play them in February again, so I can wait and put on a show then."

Damian Lillard returned to the Blazers lineup from injury and finished with 22 points.

Lillard missed five games with a sore right hamstring. Jusuf Nurkic scored a team-high 23 points and CJ McCollum chipped in 19 in the loss.

Elsewhere, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 29 points and Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 25 to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a win over the New York Knicks 100-91.

The victory gave coach Gregg Popovich sole possession of fifth place on the NBA's coaching wins list.