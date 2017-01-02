NBA: Hawks defy Spurs in overtime, Raptors take advantage of fading Lakers

(REUTERS) - Tim Hardaway Jr. tied his career high with 29 points, including the go-ahead free throw in overtime, to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-112 in a National Basketball Association game.

San Antonio had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but Kawhi Leonard's lay-up rolled around the rim and spun out.

Hardaway scored 21 points in the second half and scored the first eight points in overtime. He made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds left to put Atlanta ahead for good.

Atlanta's Paul Millsap scored a season-high 32 points to keep the Hawks within reach.

In Los Angeles, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 72 points as the Toronto Raptors became the latest team to take advantage of a fading Los Angeles Lakers team with a 123-114 victory.

Lowry led all scorers with 41 points and added seven assists and nine rebounds for the Raptors. DeRozan scored 31 points.

The Lakers, meanwhile, continued their trend of fading late in games as they led until midway through the third quarter.

D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points while Nick Young added 26 points.