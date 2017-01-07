NBA: Grizzlies stun Warriors, Cavaliers defeat Nets

(REUTERS) - Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph combined for four baskets on Memphis' first four possessions in overtime to cap a remarkable comeback by the Grizzlies that produced a stunning 128-119 National Basketball Association victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Wrapping up a four-game trip with a second win, the Grizzlies trailed by 24 points in the third quarter and 18 with 7min 47sec remaining in the fourth before rallying to tie on a short jumper by Mike Conley with 7.4 seconds left in regulation.

The Grizzlies, who out-scored the Warriors 32-13 in the fourth quarter, also dominated the overtime, using the four hoops by Gasol and Randolph to build a lead they never relinquished.

Conley and Randolph had 27 points apiece and Gasol added 23 for Memphis, who won for the second time this season over Golden State.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 40 points for the Warriors.

In Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving hit two clutch three-pointers in the opening four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers blew most of a 24-point lead before getting a 116-108 victory over the Nets.

LeBron James scored 29 of his 36 points in the first three quarters and was resting when Irving came through to stave off a Brooklyn comeback after Cleveland allowed the first 11 points of the fourth.